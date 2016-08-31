Panthers’ safety dance stops with Stevie Brown signing

Journeyman safety Stevie Brown hopes his second stint with the Panthers lasts longer than his first.
Brown, who was on Carolina’s roster for four days during the 2011 preseason, signed a one-year deal Wednesday as the Panthers looked to bolster their banged-up group of backup safeties.
It wasn’t Brown’s previous experience in Charlotte that sold the Panthers on him, but more likely his background with general manager Dave Gettleman. Brown started 11 games and had eight interceptions with the Giants in 2012 when Gettleman was in the Giants’ pro personnel department.
Brown, 29, was one of three safeties the Panthers worked out in recent days, along with Donte Whitner and Major Wright. He joins the team a day before the final preseason game against Pittsburgh and three days before the final roster cut-down to 53 players.
Brown (6-0, 213) has experience at both safety spots. The Panthers’ starting safeties are set with Tre Boston and Kurt Coleman, but injuries forced linebacker Brian Blechen to line up at safety last week against New England.
Brown, a seventh-round draft by Oakland in 2010, has played in 55 games, with 20 starts. He spent three years with the Giants, but missed the 2013 season following ACL surgery.
Brown was with Houston last year but was released during the preseason. After a brief return to the Giants, Brown was out of football until Kansas City signed him in April.
The Chiefs released Brown last week.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments