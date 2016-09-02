Carolina Panthers

September 2, 2016 6:45 PM

Carolina Panthers cut safety after two days, 38 snaps

Just two days after signing free-agent safety Stevie Brown, the Carolina Panthers cut him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Stevie Brown played more defensive reps than any other Carolina Panthers player Thursday night, and the decision-makers had seen enough. Just two days after signing the free-agent safety, the Panthers cut Brown, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown worked out in Carolina last weekend and signed Wednesday to add safety depth to a group depleted by injuries. Brown recorded one tackle in 38 snaps in Thursday’s exhibition against the Steelers.

Carolina must get its roster down to 53 by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline, and the rest of the cuts will likely begin by breakfast time.

