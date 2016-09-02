Carolina Panthers cut safety after two days, 38 snaps

Stevie Brown played more defensive reps than any other Carolina Panthers player Thursday night, and the decision-makers had seen enough. Just two days after signing the free-agent safety, the Panthers cut Brown, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Brown worked out in Carolina last weekend and signed Wednesday to add safety depth to a group depleted by injuries. Brown recorded one tackle in 38 snaps in Thursday’s exhibition against the Steelers.
Carolina must get its roster down to 53 by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline, and the rest of the cuts will likely begin by breakfast time.
