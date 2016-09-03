AFC South previews

Tennessee
The Titans have put themselves in position to be a very explosive offense, so long as coach Mike Mularkey doesn’t get in the way.
Quarterback Marcus Mariota has a clear connection with rookie receiver Tajae Sharp, and the 1-2 punch of DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry can demoralize defenses.
After a disappointing 3-13 season last year, the Titans need their no-name defense to show up in 2016 after it didn’t in 2015.
Best player ever: 34 Earl Campbell
Indianapolis
The Colts got some good news this preseason when they learned they’ll miss guard Jack Mewhort for the first few games of the season rather than the whole year. Indy is banged up right now, but the Colts have a relatively easy schedule to start.
Andrew Luck needs a healthy offensive line in front of him after being beaten and battered last year. He can be great if he cuts down on his mistakes (he had 12 picks in seven games last year) and has time to throw.
The Colts were 8-8 last year and had the fortune of playing the weak AFC South. It shouldn’t stay weak for long with some younger teams starting to make moves.
Best player ever: 18 Peyton Manning
Jacksonville
The Jaguars have had a top-five pick in each of the past four drafts. It’s time for the tree to start producing some fruit.
Last year’s first-rounder, Dante Fowler Jr., is healthy after his ACL tear, and do-everything defensive back Jalen Ramsey is electrifying at cornerback.
Quarterback Blake Bortles could use some better protection, spending each of his past two seasons among the league’s top quarterbacks in sacks. Former second-round pick Allen Robinson looks like the real deal at receiver.
Jacksonville hasn’t finished first in its division since 1999.
Best player ever: 8 Mark Brunell
Houston
The Texans have the best defensive player in football, so they’re always going to be a contender as long as J.J. Watt remains healthy.
They laid an egg in the postseason with a 30-0 loss to Kansas City, when Watt did not play. He had offseason back surgery and could be ready for Week 1.
Houston has Brock Osweiler at quarterback now. The sample size was too small to tell if Osweiler is any good, but DeAndre Hopkins will be able to cover up a lot of mistakes the QB might make.
Best player ever: 99 J.J. Watt
