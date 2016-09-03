Panthers G Chris Scott suspended 4 games for violating PED policy

Panthers offensive lineman Chris Scott is suspended for the first four games of the 2016 after violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.
Scott, a fifth-year veteran, was placed on the suspended list Saturday afternoon as the Panthers narrowed their roster to 53 men. He will not count against the 53-man roster until he returns from suspension in Week 5.
A Tennessee alumnus, Scott spent his first two years in Pittsburgh before going to Buffalo for a year. Scott played in 31 games in three season with the Panthers, including eight starts.
Scott’s suspension likely paved the way for interior lineman Tyler Larsen to make the roster. Larsen, a first-year player out of Utah State, was one of the surprises on the final roster.
