Best player ever to wear each jersey number for the Panthers

The best player ever to wear each jersey number for the Carolina Panthers since their inception in 1995:
1 – Cam Newton
No Panther even had worn No. 1 before Cam and no one likely will again.
2 – Jimmy Clausen
This was the jersey Newton wanted when he was drafted, but the No. 1 pick took No. 1 instead.
3 – Derek Anderson
Won his only two starts with Panthers when Newton was injured in 2014; gets the nod over Matt Moore.
4 – John Kasay
Graham Gano wore No. 4 for one day before he wisely had a change of heart.
5 – Jim Harbaugh
Active for only one game after signing midway through 2001 season. Name recognition gets him the spot over kickoff specialist Rhys Lloyd.
6 – Joe Nedney
Made 26-of-28 field goals in 2000 after Kasay broke his kneecap in August.
7 – Steve Beuerlein
His QB draw at Green Bay in 1999 remains one of the more memorable plays in team history.
8 – Brad Nortman
Panthers might end up regretting not re-signing their punter of 2012-15.
9 – Graham Gano
Set a franchise record with 146 points in 2015 and has been NFL’s touchbacks leader the past three years.
10 – Todd Sauerbrun
Led NFC in gross punting three years in a row (2001-03), becoming first player since 1970 to do so.
11-Brandon LaFell
Rangy receiver won a Super Bowl with the Patriots a year after leaving Carolina.
12 – Kerry Collins
Starting QB when the Panthers advanced to the NFC Championship Game in their second season.
13 – Kelvin Benjamin
First-round pick from Florida State set the team’s rookie receiving records in 2014.
14 – Frank Reich
Veteran QB started the first three games in franchise history (all losses).
15 – Joe Adams
Obviously, this has not been a popular number over the years.
16 – Chris Weinke
At the helm for 1-15 season, but 28-year-old Heisman winner is the pick over Vinny Testaverde.
17 – Jake Delhomme
Led Carolina to its first Super Bowl and made Cajun cool in Charlotte.
18 – Drew Carter
Caught 71 passes for 977 yards and 8 TDs in parts of three seasons (2005-07).
19 – Ted Ginn Jr.
Hasn’t done much for three other teams, but Panthers have utilized his game-breaking speed. He’s the choice over Keyshawn Johnson.
20 – Chris Gamble
First-round pick was a starter for eight years and is first on the Panthers’ interceptions list (27).
21 – Tshimanga Biakabutuka
Fans still wear the jersey of the bruising back from Michigan.
22 – Tim McKyer
Cornerback played only one season in Carolina near the end of a solid career.
23 – Anthony Johnson
Stepped in at RB in ’96 after an injury to Biakabutuka and became the first 1,000-yard rusher in team history.
24 – Josh Norman
His Pro Bowl season of 2015 was followed by his strange, sudden departure to Washington.
25 – Eric Davis
NFL Network analyst started for five seasons and ranks second in team history with 25 interceptions.
26 – DeShaun Foster
No. 3 on team’s rushing chart; broke five tackles during a TD run in NFC Championship Game victory at Philadelphia.
27 – Deon Grant
Safety was a second-round pick in 2000 who later won a Super Bowl with the Giants.
28 – Jonathan Stewart
Franchise’s second all-time leading rusher behind his buddy DeAngelo Williams.
29 – Cam L. Newton
The Furman safety was the Panthers’ original Cam Newton for parts of two seasons.
30 – Mike Minter
Now Campbell University’s coach, Minter is third on Panthers’ career INT list with 17.
31 – Richard Marshall
Starting corner for two seasons after playing nickel first three years.
32 – Fred Lane
Rushed for 2,000 yards in three seasons before he was shot and killed by his wife in 2000.
33 – Doug Evans
His eight INTs in 2001 are the most by a Panthers player in a single season.
34 – DeAngelo Williams
Franchise’s all-time rushing leader was cut after the 2014 season and signed with Pittsburgh.
35 – Mike Tolbert
Has an engaging personality and bowling-ball body – and a penchant for finding the end zone.
36 – Shaun Williams
Safety started 12 games and had 2 INTs in 2006 to earn the nod among a field of pedestrian candidates.
37 – Chad Cota
End-zone interception vs. Steelers sealed NFC West title and 12-4 regular-season record in 1996.
38 – Tyrone Poole
Cornerback was member of inaugural Panthers, and was infamous for appearing nude in Playgirl.
39 – Brett Maxie
Strong safety for inaugural Panthers is now Tampa Bay’s defensive backs coach.
40 – Pat Terrell
Free safety intercepted a Troy Aikman pass and returned it 49 yards to set up game-clinching field goal in playoff win vs. Dallas in 1996.
41 – Captain Munnerlyn
The diminutive and amiable corner had a knack for finding the end zone after his interceptions (five TDs).
42 – Colin Jones
Speedy safety has ranked in top three in special teams tackles among Panthers in three of his four seasons.
43 – Chris Harris
Strong safety was acquired in a trade from Chicago and later traded back to the Bears.
44 – J.J. Jansen
Last bad snap came in the 2010 opener against the Giants – a streak of more than 600 successful snaps.
45 – Brad Hoover
Before fans chanted “Luuuukkke,” they had a “Hoooovvv” cheer for the rugged fullback.
46 – Brent Alexander
Started 32 games at safety in 1998-99.
47 – Jeff King
Former Virginia Tech tight end was a four-year starter under John Fox.
48 – Stephen Davis
Workhorse running back from Spartanburg ranks sixth on team’s all-time rushing list.
49 – Casey Cramer
Panthers’ only player from Dartmouth makes the list by default among slim pickings at 49.
50 – James Anderson
Racked up a bunch of tackles during a couple of seasons when Thomas Davis was injured.
51 – Sam Mills
The only player in Carolina’s Ring of Honor and the man who inspired the team slogan is a no-brainer.
52 – Jon Beason
A three-time Pro Bowler, Beason was as good as anyone when he was healthy.
53 – Na’il Diggs
Started 46 games at linebacker for the Panthers in the mid-to-late 2000s
54 – Will Witherspooon
Had seven interceptions and eight sacks in his four years (55 starts) at middle linebacker here.
55 – Dan Morgan
Injuries derailed Morgan from potentially being one of the team’s all-time greats.
56 – Micheal Barrow
He played multiple linebacker positions and started in all of his 48 games in Carolina.
57 – Lamar Lathon
An original Panther who made the Pro Bowl in 1996.
58 – Thomas Davis
The first NFL player to come back from three ACL tears, Davis will have a statue in Charlotte one day.
59 – Luke Kuechly
The cornerstone of Carolina’s defense during the most successful three-year era in team history.
60 – Jeff Mitchell
A center who started in all 78 appearances in his time in Carolina.
61 – Amini Silatolu
The former second-round pick didn’t get extended after mediocre play and injuries.
62 – Jeff Byers
A role player his entire career, Byers is probably embarrassed to be on this list.
63 – Geoff Hangartner
One of the smartest players to ever be on this team, edges Jamar Nesbit here.
64 – Curtis Whitley
Starting center for Panthers’ first two seasons; died in 2008 at 39 of an apparent drug overdose.
65 – Kevin Donnalley
An offensive guard for Carolina’s 2003 Super Bowl run, Donnalley remains connected to the team.
66 – Matthew Campbell
Few players have worn this jersey, and Campbell was by far the most successful in it.
67 – Ryan Kalil
The best center in Panthers history, Kalil has five Pro Bowls to his name.
68 – Mike Wahle
Only here three years, Wahle went to the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Panthers.
69 – Jordan Gross
A consistent left tackle who started in all 167 games he played.
70 – Travelle Wharton
The guard never appeared in a regular-season game for another team during his 10 years in the league.
71 – Greg Kragen
A 13-year nose tackle who spent his final three seasons in Carolina.
72 – Danny Villa
Villa was a stable long snapper for his one season (1998) with the team.
73 – Michael Oher
It only took one season for The Blind Side to win this one.
74 – Mike Remmers
Starting right tackle in Super Bowl 50 will get a shot at redemption vs. Von Miller on Sept. 8.
75 – Todd Steussie
Started all 48 games at tackle, including Super Bowl XXXVIII.
76 – Greg Hardy
His career in Charlotte ended badly, but no one who wore this jersey played better than Hardy.
77 – Kris Jenkins
Jenkins went to three of his four Pro Bowls with Carolina at defensive tackle.
78 – Blake Brockermeyer
An original Panther who had 56 starts out of 58 games.
79 – Jeff Otah
That one of the biggest draft busts in team history is here tells you the dearth of talent at No. 79.
80 – Dwight Stone
Special teams ace was a well-respected leader in the Panthers’ locker room.
81 – Ricky Proehl
Proehl’s contributions to the team, on and off the field, earn him this honor.
82 – Michael Bates
The five-time Pro Bowler was a reliable return man for the early Panthers.
83 – Mark Carrier
He’s fifth all-time in receiving yards for Carolina, and he’s now the director of player development.
84 – Mark Jones
Averaged 11.4 yards per punt return and 24 yards per kick return in his one season.
85 – Wesley Walls
A fan favorite who held every meaningful tight end record until Greg Olsen came along.
86 – Kris Mangum
He played his entire 10-year career with Carolina.
87 – Muhsin Muhammad
Moose was the perfect complement to Steve Smith in the early 2000s.
88 – Greg Olsen
The best tight end in Carolina’s history, and Cam Newton’s most reliable target.
89 – Steve Smith
He could be the first player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who spent the majority of his career in Carolina.
90 – Julius Peppers
One of the best defensive ends in the NFL of the 2000s.
91 – Kevin Greene
He spent three years of his Hall of Fame career with the Panthers.
92 – Reggie White
No doubt the greatest player to wear this jersey, even though he spent the final year of his career in Charlotte.
93 – Mike Rucker
He racked up 55 1/2 sacks in his nine seasons with the Panthers.
94 – Kony Ealy
Ealy would have been the Super Bowl 50 MVP had Carolina beaten Denver.
95 – Charles Johnson
Johnson is behind only Peppers on the team’s all-time sacks list (63 1/2).
96 – Al Wallace
Got 17 of his 23 career sacks in his five seasons with the Panthers.
97 – Mario Addison
Addison, who also plays specials teams, has more sacks than any Panthers defensive end since 2014.
98 – Star Lotulelei
A former first-round pick who eats up space and lets guys like Kuechly roam.
99 – Kawann Short
Short set a franchise record at DT with 11 sacks in 2015, and he edges out Brentson Buckner.
Jonathan Jones: 704-358-5323, @jjones9
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments