Panthers claim DE LaVar Edwards off waivers, release DE Wes Horton

The Panthers claimed defensive end LaVar Edwards off waivers Sunday afternoon and released defensive end Wes Horton in the process.
Edwards, a fourth-year pro, spent training camp with the Bills and was cut by Buffalo on Saturday. Edwards has spent time with the Titans, Raiders, Cowboys, Bears and Bills before coming to Carolina.
In 12 career games, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Edwards has yet to record a sack. He had 10 1/2 sacks in his career at LSU before Tennessee picked him in the fifth round of the 2013 draft.
Horton made the final squad on Saturday only to be cut Sunday morning. He thanked Panthers coach Ron Rivera and general manager Dave Gettleman in a tweet later in the afternoon.
