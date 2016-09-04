Draft picks Zack Sanchez and Beau Sandland return on Panthers’ practice squad

The Panthers’ practice squad has a familiar look, comprised entirely of players who were among the team’s final roster cuts Saturday.
Cornerback Zack Sanchez and tight end Beau Sandland -- the first two healthy draft picks cut by general manager Dave Gettleman -- headline the list of 10 players.
But of more immediate importance could be practice squad safeties Marcus Ball and Travell Dixon, given the health of backup safety Dean Marlowe.
Marlowe arrived at Sunday’s practice in full pads after missing most of the past four weeks with a groin injury. But within the first 30 minutes he consulted with head trainer Ryan Vermillion and began working on the side, after apparently tweaking his hamstring.
The Panthers kept only four safeties on their 53-man roster: starters Kurt Coleman and Tre Boston and backups Colin Jones and Marlowe, a second-year player from James Madison.
The rest of the practice squad: WR Keyarris Garrett, RB Jalen Simmons, OL David Yankey, DE Larry Webster, LB Brian Blechen and DT Eric Crume.
