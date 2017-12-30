Rickard Rakell stays hot and helps the Ducks defeat the Flames

ANAHEIM, Calif.–Rickard Rakell scored in his fourth consecutive game to help lift the Anaheim Ducks over the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night at Honda Center.
The Ducks have won three of four following a three-game skid and 26 of 27 at home against Calgary. John Gibson made 22 saves and Cam Fowler also scored for the Ducks.
Mike Smith stopped 39 shots and Micheal Ferland got his 15th goal, but Calgary lost its third straight.
Rakell made it 2-1 with a power-play one-timer from Ryan Getzlaf 2:17 into the third period. It was Rakell's 12th goal.
Never miss a local story.
Fowler opened the scoring 3:48 into the game when he fired a backhander past an outstretched Smith.
The Ducks thought they went up 2-0 with time running out in the first when the puck crossed the goal line, but upon video review, it was determined Ryan Kesler kicked it in and the goal was disallowed.
Anaheim outshot the Flames 20-5 in the first period, a frame that included a sprawling save by Smith on Andrew Cogliano in the first three minutes and a big glove save on Fowler a little over five minutes in.
The Flames tied it 11:55 into the second period when Ferland buried a rebound off Matt Bartkowski's shot.
Comments