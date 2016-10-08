Charlotte’s Koling declared winner after round four is canceled due to Hurricane Matthew

The final round of the United States Disc Golf Championship at Winthrop University has been canceled due to the impact of Hurricane Matthew to the area. Earlier Saturday morning it was announced that the final round would be postponed until Sunday. Winthrop Lake had begun to flood Friday evening and several hole changes were made and one hole was eliminated.
Not only did the wet conditions cause safety issues for players and staff , the large numbers of evacuees have wreaked problems with airlines and highways with numerous gas stations being reported being out of gas.
From the Disc Golf World Tour website “This was not an easy decision to make. Postponing the round would have caused many logistical problems for both our players and staff. Since many of you have traveled to get here, rescheduling hotel and flight accommodations on such short notice would have proved to be very difficult and in many cases not possible. This has been made more difficult due to the influx of evacuees from the coast.”
Charlotte’s Jeremy Koling was declared the winner since he was leading after round three. He earns $10,000 in prize money.
Final leader board
Totals after round three
1. Jeremy Koling, Charlotte, (-17)
2. Nikko Locastro, Grass Valley, Calif., (-13)
3. Ricky Wysocki, Ft. Mill, S.C., (-12)
4. Eagle McMahon, Boulder, Colo., (-8)
4. Michael Johansen, Denver, N.C., (-8)
