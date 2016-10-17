High school roundup: South Pointe dominates region swim awards

The South Pointe Stallions claimed all of the individual swimming awards for Region 3-4A. South Pointe head coach Adam Rainey was named the Region Coach of the Year. He guided the Stallions to the regular season title, and his team dominated the region meet. South Pointe’s Michael Ellenburg and Maurillo Saddoud were named the Male Swimmers of the Year. Maddie Neil of South Pointe was tabbed as the Female Swimmer of the Year.
Rock Hill girls win York County cross country meet
Rock Hill won the York County cross country meet last weekend at Northwestern High School. Fort Mill was second and Nation Ford, third. Lanie Jo Knight of Rock Hill was the top runner in the girls’ division. She finished the 5,000-meter course in a time of 19 minutes, 35.02 seconds.
Team Results: 1. Rock Hill 38, 2. Fort Mill 47, 3. Nation Ford 83, 4. Clover 92, 5. York 136, 6. Northwestern 139, 7. South Pointe 165 Top 15 Finishers: 1. Lanie Jo Knight (RH) 19:35.02, 2. Katie Pou (NF) 19:38.09, 3. Morgan Werner (RH) 20:06.05, 4. Abbey Linder (RH) 20:18.94, 5. Anna Hardymon (NF) 20:19.23, 6. Jesse Defalco (C) 20:41.88, 7. Mia Davis (FM) 20:42.91, 8. Abigail Dawson (FM) 20:51.19, 9. Sydney George (FM) 20:57.99, 10. Kelsi Deese (N) 21:00.86, 11. Olivia Rosener (FM) 21:05.53, 12. Meagan Allen (FM) 21:10.43, 13. Trinity Moore (C) 21:38.39, 14. Catherine Rithianos (RH) 21:39.06, 15. Lauren Childer (Y) 21:42.29.
Rock Hill boys win York County cross country meet
Rock Hill won the York County cross country meet last weekend at Northwestern High School. Fort Mill finished second and Clover, third. Ben Clark of Clover was the top runner in the boys’ division. He finished the 5,000-meter course in a time of 16:14.13.
Team Results: 1. Rock Hill 63, 2. Fort Mill 74, 3. Clover 82, 4. Nation Ford 83, 5. Northwestern 92, 6. South Pointe 95, 7. York 172 Top 15 Finishers: 1. Ben Clark (C) 16:14.13, 2. Will White (C) 16:35.41, 3. John Charbonnet (RH) 16:51.20, 4. Johnathan White (RH) 16:59.23, 5. Nick Kilbarger (FM) 17:06.82, 6. Matt McAteer (SP) 17:16.87, 7. Justin McAteer (SP) 17:19.14, 8. Isaiah Barnes (RH) 17:19.66, 9. Joe Goldstein (RH) 17:30.22, 10. Assante Pettus (N) 17:39.59, 11. Ryan Woods (NF) 17:40.15, 12. Thomas Windell (NF) 17:46.00, 13. Anthony Frattaroli (NF) 17:46.56, 14. Michael Marcsik (FM) 17:46.91, 15. Ethan Smith (FM) 17:49.33.
Nation Ford places third in Wando volleyball event
Nation Ford finished third in the Wando Invitational Tournament last weekend in Charleston. Nation Ford finished behind Dorman and Wando, the top two teams in the state. Quin Sutphin and Chanel Turner from Nation Ford were named to the All-Tournament team. Nation Ford will be the top Region 4-5A seed when the playoffs begin next week. They will host Boiling Springs, the fourth seed from Region 3-5A in the first round on Oct. 27.
South Pointe rolls in tennis
The South Pointe Stallion girls defeated Richland Northeast, 6-1. The win cemented the Stallions’ first region championship. Elle Gilleland, Josie Dibrell, Anna Carter, Sadie Dibrell and Isabella Dunn had singles wins for the Stallions. The Dibrells and Darcy Roberts-Maggie Pack duos won in doubles.
Staff reports
