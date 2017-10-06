Nate Sexton still leads the USDGC going into the final round, Fort Mill’s Ricky Wysocki is 3 strokes back

It was moving day Friday at the United States Disc Golf Championship but the leader remained unchanged after round three was complete. Nate Sexton, from Corvallis, Or., leads by three strokes going into the final rond of the 19th annual tournament. Sexton, along with Fort Mill’s Ricky Wysocki, shot the low round of the day, shooting -10 over 18 holes.
Sitting in second place is pre-tournament favorite Wysocki, the current Professional Disc Golf Association World champion. Wysocki has never won the USDGC and is a fan favorite. He had one eagle, 11 birdies but also three bogies.
When asked about his strategy heading into the final round as the leader Sexton said “Stay aggressive. I’m not going to get away with laying up and beating Wysocki. It’s going to take at least 10-under.”
Three who matter
Philo Brathwaithe (-20), Jeremy Koling (-19), Gregg Barsby (-18). If both Sexton and Wysocki run into trouble on the final round, expect one of these three to step up to claim the title. Koling from Charlotte is the defending USDGC champion.
They said it
“Teaching them at an early age is key to growing the sport of disc golf.”
Professional disc golfer Madison Walker from Pensacola, Fl., on why she is volunteering this week to teach children about disc golf. Approximately 500 Rock Hill school children are participating in disc golf education at the site of the tournament.
By the numbers
18 The hardest hole on the course for round three was the last hole. The 647-feet par-four averaged 4.49 strokes.
15 The number of eagles carded during round three. Five eagles were shot on the par-four 499-feet hole No. 9 and ten eagles were shot on the 554-feet par-four hole No. 10.
12 Number of competitors from California.
Want to go
When: Tournament continues through Saturday. Sunday is Spectator Day benefiting Throw Pink, when the cost is $10 to play the championship-level course.
Where: Winthrop University, Rock Hill, S.C. Park at Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace
Tickets: Single-day, $10 (Commemorative USDGC golf disc to the first 500 spectators)
More info: usdgc.com
Leader board
1. Nate Sexton, Corvalis, Or., -26 (59, 58, 57)
2. Ricky Wysocki, Fort Mill, -23 (58, 62, 57)
3. Philo Brathwaithe, Tujunga, Ca. -20 (60, 61, 59)
4. Jeremy Koling, Charlotte, -19 (57, 61, 63)
5. Gregg Barsby, Grass Valley, Ca., -18 (60, 60, 62)
Note: par for the course for Wednesday and Saturday is 66. Par for Thursday and Friday is 67.
Complete scores: www.discgolfworldtour.com
