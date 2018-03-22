Gym injuries bring more pain to the exercise game

Christopher Tepfer said he was following a new workout routine in February 2017 when he felt a pinch in his neck. The police sergeant said his new workout wasn't anything too different from what he had done at the gym in the past 10 years, so he disregarded the pain.
But Tepfer, 32, said ignoring the pain in his neck would teach him a lesson that nearly cost him his life.
"I knew something wasn't right, but I felt like maybe I could sleep it off," Tepfer said. "Turns out I had herniated two disks in my neck."
Tepfer said the only thing he remembers from the day after his injury is lying on his bathroom floor and then waking up in the hospital post surgery. The herniated disks had slowed his heart rate and caused him to pass out. The blow to his head when it hit the bathroom floor fractured his temple and created a blood clot that placed pressure on his brain.
Never miss a local story.
"My wife said she heard me fall," he said. "She said she walked into the bathroom and saw me passed out. She called the ambulance, and I had a seizure when I fell."
Tepfer is not alone in gym injuries. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 503,400 exercise and exercise equipment-related injuries in 2016. Karla Crosswhite, a spokeswoman for the commission, said most of these injuries happened when people were using weightlifting equipment, and the majority of injuries were sprains or strains.
In rare cases, the injuries can lead to death, such as that of Dave Goldberg, husband of Facebook chief operation officer Sheryl Sandberg. Goldberg died in 2015 after falling off a treadmill and hitting his head.
Akwasi Boah, a doctor with Texas Back Institute, called Tepfer's case "pretty extreme."
"But gym injuries, in general, happen every day," said the doctor, who treated Tepfer.
He said the injuries are more common at the beginning of the year when more people exercise as part of their new year's resolution, but that doesn't mean they don't happen throughout the year.
Boah recommends doing any type of workout in moderation, especially for those who have been inactive for a few weeks, months or years.
"Everything needs to be done gradually," he said. "You do see people kind of consistent with the culture where you want results and you want them now. ... You are not going to get it all in one workout. It's your lifestyle that's important."
Ethan Marine, a master trainer with BodyMachine Fitness in Plano, Texas said he often has to remind people that their goal is to finish their workout that day, not to break any records.
"It's important to go on your own pace," Marine said. "Don't be a hero. Don't be a tough guy or a tough girl."
He said other things people do that could lead to injury include not warming up properly, not eating correctly and not resting enough after a work out. But he said one of the most common mistakes people make is to not heed their bodies' signals for food, rest or warnings that something isn't right.
"The only bad workout is the one where you didn't listen to your body and you got hurt," Marine said.
Tepfer has returned to the gym, but said he pays closer attention to his body's warning signs now. He said Boah encouraged him to go back after his injury but to exercise "smarter and not harder."
"I still work out hard, and keep myself in shape," he said. "But be smart about it and use common sense. You can feel when you're going too heavy. Know your limitations."
Comments