York County sues drug distributors in a ‘man-made pandemic’ – the opioid crisis

More than 45 people died from drug overdoses in York County in 2017. In 2016, there were 50 overdose deaths in the county, according to the York County coroner’s office.

Now, York County government is suing almost 50 drug manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies and physicians.

In the lawsuit filed in the 16th Judicial Circuit on Aug. 15, the county says the defendants “manufactured, promoted and marketed opioids for the long-term management of chronic pain” by “misleading consumers and medical providers.”

The defendants include Amerisourcebergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp., companies also facing a lawsuit from Lancaster County.

SIGN UP

Lancaster County saw a 400 percent increase in drug overdose deaths from 2016 to 2017. Five people died because of overdoses in 2016, and at least 25 people died of overdoses in 2017 in Lancaster County, the coroner’s office said.

The York County lawsuit targets more than 30 other defendants in addition to the three distributors targeted by Lancaster County..

Marc Bern, a New York-based lawyer representing York County in the lawsuit, said his firm is representing 30 South Carolina counties in similar lawsuits.

The York County lawsuit says the opioid prescribing rate, or the number of opioid prescriptions given per 100 people as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows the “extent of the opioid problem in York County.”

The opioid prescribing rate in York County in 2015 was 79.5 prescriptions per 100 people, and in 2016 the rate was 72.3 prescriptions per 100 people, according to the CDC.

The national prescribing rate in 2016 was 66.5 prescriptions per 100 people, according to the CDC.

South Carolina had the ninth highest prescribing rate in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The lawsuit says the opioid crisis in South Carolina and York County has cost the county money through increased healthcare costs and public health costs. The lawsuit is being pursued in state court, Bern said.

“We believe the individual counties, where individuals live, reside and are suffering as a result of the opioid dependence ... that they are the ones who should make a determination as to the fault, the capabilities of the defendants in this matter,” Bern said.

He said individual South Carolina counties should be paid back the money they’ve spent responding to the opioid crisis.

John Parker, senior vice president at the Healthcare Distribution Alliance, the national trade association that represents at least three of the plaintiffs - Amerisourcebergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp. - said in a statement that the lawsuit is misplaced.

“The misuse and abuse of prescription opioids is a complex public health challenge that requires a collaborative and systemic response that engages all stakeholders,” Parker said.

“Given our role, the idea that distributors are responsible for the number of opioid prescriptions written defies common sense and lacks understanding of how the pharmaceutical supply chain actually works and is regulated. Those bringing lawsuits would be better served addressing the root causes, rather than trying to redirect blame through litigation.”





But Bern said he believes drug companies are responsible for misrepresenting the danger of opioids to make a profit.

“These lawsuits are in response to a national pandemic,” he said. “This is not an epidemic. This is a pandemic. And this is the first man-made pandemic in history. This is a healthcare disaster for the United States. nearly 72,000 people died in 2017, that’s almost a 197 dead a day, as a result of the negligence, the carelessness, the misrepresentation, the fraud by the drug companies.”

The full list of defendants named includes: Rite Aid of South Carolina Inc.; Purde Pharma L.P; Purdue Pharma Inc.; The Purdue Frederick Co. Inc.; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.; Cephalon Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; N/K/A Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; N/K/A Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Endo Health Solutions Inc.; Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Allergan PLC F/K/A Actavis PLC; Allergin Finance LLC F/K/A Actavis Inc.; Watson Laboratories Inc.; Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma Inc.; F/K/A Watson Pharma Inc.; Insys Therapeutics Inc.; McKesson Corp.; Cardinal Health Inc.; Amerisourcebergen Drug Corp.; Smith Drug Co.; Wal-Mart Stores East LP; Wal-Mart Stores Inc.; CVS Pharmacy Inc.; CVS Health Corp.; Wendy Kay; Michael Madden; Leavis Sullivan; Jeffery Ward; Aathirayen Thiyagarajah; Pain and Spine Consultants, PA; Mackie Walker; John Doe 1; John Doe 2; John Doe 3; John Doe 4; Clinic 1; Clinic 2; Clinic 3; Clinic 4; and Clinic 5.



