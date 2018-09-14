Florence continues to drench the Carolinas as it slowly moves westward

This story was updated at 11 p.m. ET

Now a tropical storm, Florence is moving west-southwest across “extreme eastern South Carolina” at 5 mph, the National Hurricane Center reports in its 11 p.m. ET update.

The storm’s highest sustained winds are now 65 mph. A Category 1 hurricane must have winds of at least 74 mph.

Florence is forecast to continue its slow move through South Carolina into Saturday, the NHC reported. The storm is expected to turn west across the western Carolinas and then north toward the Ohio Valley by Monday. “It is likely to weaken to a tropical depression by Saturday night,” according to the NHC.





The “erratic” storm made landfall Friday morning near Wrightsville Beach.

North Carolina first responders and the governor reported the first five deaths associated with the storm:

A tree fell on a house in Wilmington, police reported, killing a mother and her child.





A 78-year-old Kinston man was electrocuded when connecting extension cords in the rain.





A 77-year-old man in Lenoir County was blown down by the wind when he went to check on his hunting dogs.





A woman in Pender County died “after suffering a medical condition,” police said, according to NBC news. Trees blocked the roads to her home for rescuers, NBC reported.





“Torrential” rains are expected to continue, the National Hurricane Center said as of its 3 p.m. update, and “catastrophic” freshwater flooding is expected over parts of North and South Carolina.





The roof of the Surf Wind and Fire shop on Middle Street in downtown New Bern, N.C. collapsed on Friday, September 14, 2018 as rain, wind and storm surge from Hurricane Florence moved in the historic Craven County town on Friday, September 14, 2018.

Storm surge, rising rivers and heavy rain have lead to reports of widespread flooding along the coast, including a 10-foot rise in North Carolina’s Neuse River.





Tropical-storm-force winds extended out up to 175 miles from the center of the storm at 11 p.m., according to the NHC. “A sustained wind of 39 mph and a gust to 52 mph were recently reported at Florence, South Carolina.”





How many are without power?





Duke Energy reported that 479,953 customers in North Carolina were without power as of 11 p.m. Another 291,000 N.C. electric cooperative customers were also without power on Friday afternoon, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Most of the power outages were reported in New Hanover County (113,557), but the outages were widespread with significant power losses reported in Wake (49,882), Carteret (24,470), Moore (21,633) and Johnston (26,095) counties, according to Duke Energy.

In South Carolina, SCE&G reported 2,990 outages as of 11 p.m., with 2,034 of them in Charleston County. The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina said there were 51,097 power outages across the state, with 31,145 outages in Horry County, where Myrtle Beach is located. Most of the other power losses being reported were in nearby Chesterfield, Marion, Georgetown, Florence and Darlington counties.

Where is there flooding?

North Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Glenn McNeill said areas of Interstate 95 “have experienced dangerous travel conditions” and the number of flooded roads is expected to continue to increase.

“Do not attempt to travel through water or go around barricades,” McNeill said.

The highway patrol had responded to 80 wrecks and 164 calls for service as of 5 p.m., McNeill said.

At least 33 primary roads and 30 secondary roads “are experiencing flooding and overwash,” N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon said.

Gov. Roy Cooper says that several people have died and many roads in NC are flooded or impassible from Hurricane Florence during a press conference on Friday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2018.

Roads in New Bern and greater Craven County were hit by rain and flooding from the Neuse River. A gauge where the Trent and Neuse rivers meet in New Bern recorded 10.1 feet of flooding about midnight.

By 5 a.m. Friday, about 200 people had been rescued from flooded homes in New Bern, where the National Weather Service reported 10 feet of higher water. People were stuck in their cars, attics and rooftops, waiting for rescuers in boats.

Johnston County asked residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to get to higher ground. A shelter was open at Clayton High School.





Nearly 23,000 people are hunkered down in 150 schools, churches and a coliseum in Winston-Salem. Another shelter will open Saturday on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.





Units with New York City's Urban Search and Rescue team were dispatched to River Bend, near New Bern, North Carolina, on Sept. 14, 2018, to help perform rescues following Hurricane Florence's arrival to the area.

“Now is NOT the time to return home,” Gov. Roy Cooper said, N.C. Emergency Management reported. “Some roads have become impassable. More rivers will rise in flood communities. Resist the urge to go out and check damage. Stay alert for flood warnings.”





Despite evacuation orders, many people chose to ride out the storm at home. We spoke to Anna Nunn, who's in Wilmington, North Carolina.



She's experienced several hurricanes, and says Florence feels worse than a Category 1 storm: pic.twitter.com/Efqa4RECOQ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 14, 2018

N.C. 55 was closed in Apex as water flooded the road, police said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting record Cape Fear River flooding in Pender and Duplin counties early next week, with the water reaching about 24 feet, or 11 feet above flood stage.

The threat of freshwater flooding will increase in the coming days, according to the NHC. “Heavy and excessive rainfall” could cause “catastrophic flash flooding” in both Carolinas, as some areas are forecast to receive 20 to 30 inches of rain, and isolated spots of 40 inches.

Rivers in New Bern overflow ahead of Hurricane Florence.

What about tornadoes?

“Almost all tropical cyclones making landfall in the United States spawn at least one tornado, provided enough of the tropical cyclones circulation moves over land,” a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Radar showed a half-dozen tornadoes in eastern and southeastern North Carolina on Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.

After “rotation was spotted” outside of Kinston “moving at 40 mph,” just after 9 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for Duplin and Lenoir counties, WRAL reported.





A tornado caused damage after it touched down in Bertie County at 10:30 a.m., according to the TV station.

Wake County was one of 20 counties in N.C. that were issued a tornado watch Friday, according to Newsweek.

U.S. Air Force Major Stephen Pituch is in control of the U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's HC-130J Hercules as it turns through the eye of hurricane Florence Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.