Greiss, Islanders disappoint Canes again, 2-1

New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss has two wins this season.
Both have come against the Carolina Hurricanes.
For the Canes, both very disappointing losses.
The Islanders, who beat the Canes in the season opener, did it again Sunday at PNC Arena as Greiss made all the big stops in a 2-1 victory.
In the Oct. 4 opener, Greiss had 45 saves in a 2-1 overtime win. That was his lone win until Sunday, until returning to an arena that seems to offer a comfort zone for the German goalie.
The Canes’ Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday his first season as a head coach has made him “older, quicker.” Games like Sunday’s will do that to a coach as the Canes again outshot the Isles but couldn’t solve Greiss but once.
Teuvo Teravainen scored for Carolina (6-4-1) in the second period after Sebastian Aho tried to pass to Micheal Ferland at the doorstep. Greiss turned away Aho’s backhander but Teravainen was in the right spot in the slot to rip a high shot past Greiss.
Aho’s assist gave the Finnish center points in the first 11 games of the season, tying the franchise record set by Ron Francis in October 1984..
The Islanders, who had a physical edge in a mostly grinding game, turned their first power play into a rapid-fire goal. Anders Lee set up in the slot and redirected a pass from Josh Bailey past Petr Mrazek. Elapsed time on the power play: nine seconds.
After Teravainen’s goal tied it, the Isles used their transition speed to take a 2-1 lead on a goal by defenseman Ryan Pulock at 14:35 of the second. The Canes’ Justin Williams was skating hard on the backcheck, but Pulock stopped in the slot and whipped a spinning shot past Mrazek for his first goal of the season.
With goalie Scott Darling healthy, there was a question if Brind’Amour would give him his first start of the season. But Brind’Amour went with Mrazek, a winner in his past two starts against Detroit and San Jose.
The Islanders ripped the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Saturday, but there was no doubt who Isles coach Barry Trotz would use against the Canes in Raleigh.
Griess had help. The Islanders defensemen got in shooting lanes, made blocks and got sticks on sticks.
The Canes nearly tied it early in the third as defenseman Dougie Hamilton hit the post with a heavy outside shot. Moments later, Mrazek kept it a 2-1 game with a strong save against Anthony Beauvillier — one of a handful of good stops in the third by the Canes goalie.
The Canes pulled Mrazek in the final two minutes for an extra attacker but couldn’t tie it.
The Canes finish up a three-game homestead Tuesday against the Boston Bruins before making a four-game Western trip.
Comments