After taking pictures of woman in dressing room, suspect ID’d by business card, SC cops say

An employee of a minor league baseball team was arrested after he used his cellphone to take pictures of a woman in a dressing room of a South Carolina boutique, the Mount Pleasant Police said in a WCBD report.

Michael DeAntonio was arrested Saturday morning, according to records from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to an affidavit, the 35-year-old Charleston man raised his phone over a dressing room wall to take photos of a woman, who spotted him, WCSC reported.

After yelling at DeAntonio, the woman shouted for employees of Uptown Cheapskate to call the police, according to WCBD. The woman told the TV station that DeAntonio claimed he was taking “overhead selfies,” but she disputed that saying the “dressing rooms are way too tall,” for even the “tallest person.”

A manager at the Mount Pleasant business looked at the phone before DeAntonio grabbed it and ran out of the store and drove away, per WCSC. The phone had a business card on its back that had the Charleston RiverDogs logo, and that was used to identify DeAntonio, the TV station reported.

On the RiverDogs’ website, DeAntonio is identified as the director of merchandise for the Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

He was charged with voyeurism, according to the Al Cannon Detention Center. Records show DeAntonio was released Sunday afternoon after his bond was set at $5,000.

While DeAntonio was making a court appearance Sunday, a second woman claimed DeAntonio took pictures of her on Friday while she was in a dressing room at Uptown Cheapskate, WCBD reported.

There is no word if additional criminal charges have been filed against DeAntonio.

For the past 10 years DeAntonio has been a full-time employee of the RiverDogs, which are co-owned by actor Bill Murray, according to the team’s website. In addition to running the team store at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, DeAntonio also “helps coordinate the creation of new team apparel,” his bio on the team website says.

DeAntonio is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Charleston’s Bishop England High School, according to the RiverDogs website.