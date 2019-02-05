Jaime Harrison pitches SC Democrats on possible Senate run

An announcement could be imminent that a prominent South Carolina Democrat plans to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2020.
Jaime Harrison — a former S.C. Democratic Party chairman who now holds a leadership position with the Democratic National Committee — will meet with Democratic leaders of the State House and Senate on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The meetings are a chance for Harrison to personally communicate his interest in the U.S. Senate seat to the state’s most prominent elected officials, a courtesy in advance of making any formal announcement.
Harrison has been hinting heavily that he would explore challenging Graham since last fall, incensed over Graham’s forceful defense of then-Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh amidst allegations of sexual misconduct.
Since that time, Harrison has seized on every opportunity to establish a paper trail on Twitter of opposition to Graham, whether it’s taking issue with his policy positions, his conservative rhetoric or his full-throated support of President Donald Trump.
Should Harrison jump into the race, he would face steep odds in defeating Graham, a 24-year incumbent of the U.S. House and Senate combined. He is now the chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, where he’ll play a role in confirming Trump’s conservative judges — perhaps another Supreme Court justice. He has more than $3 million in his campaign account.
Graham has also never been more popular with the GOP base at home and nationally after his defense of Kavanaugh, which made him a sought-after main attraction at campaign events for Republican candidates across the country in the weeks before the 2018 midterms.
But Harrison would likely be as strong a candidate the Democrats could imagine fielding, given his connections to the party inside the state and his ties to national Democrats who could help him raise money and boost his profile.
He would have an incredibly strong backer in U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democratic party kingmaker. Harrison used to work for Clyburn on Capitol Hill and considers the congressman a mentor. Clyburn would undoubtedly prioritize helping Harrison make connections to prominent fundraisers and appear with him at events.
At an event in Greenville, S.C., on Monday, Graham didn’t say whether he was worried about a possible Democratic challenge but cautioned Republicans the party must be vigilant in protecting South Carolina — and other southern states — against Democratic takeovers.
“A word of warning: They are coming after us. Big time. The South is beginning to change,” Graham said. “Virginia is not the Virginia it was four years ago. Our friends in North Carolina: Trump won, but it was close. Georgia: There’s gonna be a contest from hell in Georgia. South Carolina. We’re not gonna rest on our laurels.”
