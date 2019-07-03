Woman killed in Ballantyne home explosion is identified, as search for answers begins

Man is airlifted after being found under rubble of exploded house A house in Ballantyne was leveled after an explosion shook the neighborhood. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A house in Ballantyne was leveled after an explosion shook the neighborhood.

Police have identified the woman killed in a Ballantyne home explosion Tuesday as 58-year-old Rania Karam, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.

She owned the home on James Jack Lane, according to county records.

A man who was also in the house at the time of the explosion survived, and he was airlifted to an area hospital, Charlotte Fire Department officials said Tuesday.

Rania Karam was found in the destroyed home around 9 p.m., seven hours after the explosion, fire officials said. They believe there are no more victims.

Authorities have not identified a cause of the blast. An investigation into the circumstances that led up to it is ongoing.

In a statement released Monday morning, Piedmont Natural Gas reported that gas lines in the area are operating safely, and no leaks were found Tuesday.

“Yesterday, our technicians tested and checked the Piedmont natural gas lines in the area, and no natural gas leaks on our lines were detected,” the statement said, adding that the gas company is cooperating with the investigation.

Two people in neighboring homes were treated for minor injuries after the explosion, according to Medic. The force of the blast damaged houses on both sides and across the street, fire officials said.

The male victim was badly hurt but conscious, fire officials said, and he called 911 from inside the rubble. It took about three hours for rescuers to reach him.

The house on James Jack Lane, near Ballantyne Country Club, sold for $1.27 million in 2015, county records show. It was two stories with more than 6,000 square feet of finished space, records show.

Observer reporter Kristi Sturgill contributed.