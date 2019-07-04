Sky lights up in Fort Mill after fire breaks out in fireworks shop storage container

Residents of one South Caroline town got a very early and very unplanned fireworks show at the crack of dawn on July 4th, when a fireworks storage facility went up in flames.

It happened off US-21 in the York County town of Fort Mill, and the sights of the rockets red glare was accompanied by booming explosions that could be heard for miles.

The containers were outside Davy Jones Fireworks, and the effort to douse the flames forced the York County Sheriff’s Office to close busy Carowinds Boulevard from Hwy 51 to the I-77 Exit ramp.

A short video tweeted by the York County Sheriff’s Office showed firefighters trying to douse the fire as rockets exploded all around them, and sparkles shot into the air.

The accompanying smoke covered the ground like a thick fog, the video shows.

The department also posted photos that showed multiple fireworks storage trailers were gutted by the fire. The bright red and yellow store itself was not part of the fire, investigators said.

Investigators have not yet said what might have caused the blaze.