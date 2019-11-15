Parades, tree-lightings, and Christmas fun: A 2019 guide to Lowcountry holiday events

A large Christmas tree is the centerpiece of DuBois Park in Old Town Bluffton. lwilson@islandpacket.com

Whether you set up a Christmas tree the day after Halloween or play holiday music only one week of the year, you can find just the right celebration among the many in Beaufort and Jasper counties to bring out your holiday spirit.

Festivities in Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head, Port Royal, Hardeeville and Ridgeland begin as soon as Nov. 22; some run through New Year’s.

Beaufort

Holiday Market of Beaufort (Nov. 22-23)

Interested in holiday shopping ahead of Black Friday? The Holiday Market of Beaufort, featuring more than 40 vendors, opens Friday.

The market is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Beaufort Academy gym. Admission is free. Drink wristbands are $20 in advance online or $30 at the door, good for bottomless beer and wine on Friday and bottomless mimosas on Saturday.

Beaufort Homes for the Holidays tours (Nov. 22-24)

For $30 in advance or $35 at the door, folks can tour homes in the historic Bay Street area of downtown Beaufort that have been decorated for Christmas.

Tours start at 11 a.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday, lasting until 3 p.m. both days. The Friday night gala, which costs $100 per ticket, is from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online and at some local businesses.

Beaufort Holiday Weekend (Dec. 6-8)

The theme of Serenity, piloted by Aaron Hall, was “Santa’s Pirates.”

The city’s weekend begins Friday night with the monthly Downtown Beaufort Merchants Association’s First Friday event, themed “Night on the Town.”

Festivities continue at 6 Saturday night with the Light Up the Night boat parade on the Beaufort River. Boats with holiday decorations and lights will make laps by the seawall in downtown for spectators.

The weekend’s celebrations conclude at 3 p.m. Sunday with the annual parade that winds along Boundary, Carteret and Bay streets.

“Gullah Kinfolk Christmas Wish... Freedom Comin’ Musical“ (Dec. 6)

Gullah Kinfolk Traveling Theater, Inc & ASE'-Gullah Education, LLC Eventbrite

Award-winning master storyteller Aunt Pearlie Sue & Gullah Kinfolk make Gullah Geechee pre-Reconstruction history come to life in this annual holiday tradition performance at 7 p.m. at the USCB Performing Arts Center. The event includes a “gullahlicious” dessert buffet and Gullah artist showcase marketplace. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.

Other happenings:

40th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner and Community Worship Service on Nov. 28 at The Parish Church of St. Helena. Service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. with dinner to follow across the street in Parish Hall from noon to 2 p.m.

Bluffton

Bluffton Christmas tree lighting ceremony and parade (Dec. 6-7)

Festivities in Bluffton kick off with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. Friday in DuBois Park. Mayor Lisa Sulka will announce the parade’s grand marshal. The Michael C. Riley Elementary School chorus will sing. And Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there.

On Saturday, the annual parade starts at 10 a.m. at Bridge and Pritchard streets, ending in Bluffton Park at Pin Oak Street and 8th Avenue. All streets along the parade route will close at 8 a.m., and cars must be moved an hour prior.

Society of Bluffton Artists’ Holiday Boutique (Dec. 7-21)

Society of Bluffton Artists

The seventh annual holiday boutique, which features handmade items from local artists for sale, begins Dec. 7 and will be open every day through New Year’s Eve.

The boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. The boutique is next door to the gallery at its Center for Creative Arts building on Church Street.

Other happenings:

Bluffton Community Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Saint Gregory the Great Parish Life Center

at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Saint Gregory the Great Parish Life Center St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church’s Christmas Eve under the Stars at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Bluffton Oyster Factory Park

Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Dance Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” (Nov. 15-24)

Hilton Head Dance Theatre’s 2011 production of “The Nutcracker.” Marie Nicksa

The classic holiday performance, The Nutcracker, returns to Hilton Head for its 35th year. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, 16, 22, and 23 and at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 24. All shows are at the Seahawk Cultural Center. Tickets can be purchased online.

Harbour Town Lights (begins Nov. 29)

Explore Hilton Head Island, SC

Bright lights will shine throughout The Sea Pines Resort, including on a Christmas tree and on the iconic lighthouse, throughout the holiday season. The official tree lighting is at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

Santa at Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina (November-December)

Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina

Santa will make appearances at Shelter Cove multiple times throughout the holiday season.

The first time Santa will visit this year will be as part of Shelter Coves’ day-after-Thanksgiving “Santa and Shopping Day.” Old Saint Nick will be at the Neptune statue, arriving on a fire truck, from noon until 2:30 p.m for photos. Additional activities for kids will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There will also be specials and sales at shops and restaurants.

Historic Holidays on Hilton Head Island (Dec. 6-9)

Heritage Library History & Ancestry Research Center eventbrite

The 4-day line-up of events celebrates Sea Island traditions. Events range from a dinner at Hudson’s Seafood on the Docks, trolley and bike tours, an artisan market, historic church experiences, the lighting of the big oak tree in Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park and more. Some events are free while others are ticketed.

Shelter Cove Marina Holiday Boat Light Display (December)

Explore Hilton Head Island, SC

Throughout December, boats in the Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina will be decorated and full of lights.

Hilton Head Choral Society’s The Sounds of Christmas concert (Dec. 13)

Hilton Head Choral Society

The concert will offer a seasonal variation of the choral society’s 2019-2020 theme, “The Music In Us All.” The 90-minute concert begins at 7 p.m. and will be at the First Presbyterian Church on William Hilton Parkway. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

New Year’s Eve Celebration in Harbour Town (Dec. 31)

The Harbour Town Lighthouse was the scene of the New Year’s Eve ball drop on Sunday night. Two drops were held, one at 7 p.m. and another at midnight. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

There will be food, fun, and entertainment throughout Harbour Town on New Year’s Eve with two ball drops, one at 7 p.m. and one at midnight. The event is from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Other happenings:

Advent Oyster Roast and Christmas Story Walk from 3-6 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Providence Church on Cordillo Parkway

Port Royal

Port Royal Christmas Golf Cart Parade (Dec. 14)

Photographs taken during the 7th Annual Port Royal Christmas Golf Cart Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Port Royal. The Port Royal Veterinary Hospital won first place overall for their golf cart decorations. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

The annual parade of festively decorated golf carts will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the downtown area.

Hardeeville

Hardeeville Tree Lighting (Dec. 2)

Hardeeville begins the season by lighting the town Christmas tree and singing Christmas carols from 6-7 p.m. Monday at City Hall. Santa will also be making an appearance.

Hardeeville Christmas Parade (Dec. 14)

The annual parade will take place starting at 6 p.m. in the downtown area. More information, including the parade route, will be available closer to the date.

Ridgeland

Brendlen’s Lowcountry Christmas Light Display (Nov. 30 and December) Visitors can drive through a local family’s yard, 1570 Driggers Lane, and see more than 80,000 lights on 100+ displays. The lights will be on from 6-10 p.m. nightly starting the weekend of Thanksgiving, and longer during Christmas week. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to the Anna Grace Dennis Horizon Scholarship at Beaufort Academy in memory of a student who died earlier this year. Santa typically appears at the lights show at least one night, and maybe more, during the season. Ridgeland Christmas Parade (Dec. 5) The annual Christmas parade in downtown Ridgeland will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday. Holiday Festival of Music & Lights (Dec. 5-23) About 15,000 lights will illuminate almost 60 Christmas displays in 11 scenes along the Blue Heron Nature Trail just off I-95. Santa will be there, too. The exhibit begins the same night as the town’s parade and will last until Dec. 23, opening at 6 and closing at 10 each night.