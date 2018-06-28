'Deadliest Catch' star gets probation in Uber driver assault

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2008, file photo, Sig Hansen arrives at the Fox Reality Channel Really Awards in Los Angeles. Celebrity crab-boat captain Hansen has been sentenced to probation for spitting on an Uber driver last year in Seattle The Seattle Times reports the 52-year-old "Deadliest Catch" star on Thursday, June 28, 2018, was given a deferred sentence, ordered to undergo alcohol treatment and put on a year of probation.. Matt Sayles, File AP Photo