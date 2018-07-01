Junot Díaz speaks out about sexual misconduct allegations

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2013, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Junot Diaz pauses during an interview in New York. Diaz is speaking out about the sexual misconduct allegations against him. The Boston Globe reports Diaz adamantly denies the accusations from women who say he behaved inappropriately. Author Zinzi Clemmons and other female writers have recently shared stories of Diaz's alleged behavior. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo