Professor Fiona? Famed baby hippo an educational force

In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 photo, Fiona, a baby Nile Hippopotamus, above, swims above her mother Bibi in their enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Zoo's globally famous premature hippo does more than help sell T-shirts, bobbleheads and ice cream. She is becoming a teaching tool in classrooms and libraries and subject of a series of books with the latest by the zoo's director Thane Maynard. John Minchillo AP Photo