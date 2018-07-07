Here's what's happening in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Special events

▪ Free bingo for veterans and spouses, hosted by Daughters of the American Revolution, 1 p.m. Thursday at Lake Wylie Assisted Living, 4877 Charlotte Highway. Free community bingo for age 55 and older, 2 p.m. July 17, Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon Road, Sharon. RSVP 803-517-2021.

▪ Battle of Huck’s Defeat annual reenactment of the 1780 battle between the local Patriot militia and Loyalist troops commanded by the loathed British commander Capt. Christian Huck, July 14-15 at Historic Brattonsville, McConnells. Reenactments of two pivotal American Revolution battles take place Saturday and July 15 . Reenactor regiments from all over the Southeast participate in camps and in the Battle of Huck’s Defeat, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday (battle at 2 p.m.) and the Battle of Fishing Creek, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 15 (battle at 2 p.m.). A wreath laying ceremony at noon Saturday will include the unveiling of new portraits of Col. William Bratton and Capt. Christian Huck, painted by Thomas Kelly Pauley of York. Special presentations during this year’s “The Battle of Huck’s Defeat” include “A Visit with Mrs. Catherine Greene," wife of the commander of the Southern Continental army Nathaniel Greene, portrayed by Carin Bloom. Performances will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Other activities include live fiddle music, historical cooking demonstrations, children’s militia drills and musket firing demonstrations. An 18th-century style church service is 10 a.m. Sunday. Food concessions available for purchase. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; ages 4-17, $5; free, age 3 and younger and members. Details: chmuseums.org.

▪ Jazz at Allison Creek presents the David Pankay Trio, classic jazz with a gospel flair, 6 p.m. Saturday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, York. Doors open at 5 p.m. Donations: $10, adults; $5, teens and free, age 12 and younger. Proceeds help maintain church property. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617.

Entertainment

▪ Downtown Live Movie night, "Night at the Museum," 9 p.m. Friday on the lawn of York Place, 234 Kings Mountain St., York. From 5:30-8:30 p.m., students will perform “Downtown Music Lessons and More.” Admission is free. Food and beverages available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Details: 803-684-2590 or greateryorkchamber.com.

▪ “If I Could Choose My Family,” by Shelia B Productions, 2 and 7 p.m. July 21 at Bundy Auditorium, USC Lancaster. Admission: $10 in advance; $15 at the door.

Fundraisers

▪ Charlotte Iris Society annual rhizome sale, 8:30 a.m. Saturday at The Greenery shed at the Charlotte Regional Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road. The sale includes tall-bearded and rebloomers. The collections from members will be supplemented with an order from Draycott Gardens. Demonstrations for proper planting will be held throughout the day.

▪ Delta Xi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority recently held its Miss Blue Revue Pageant at Rawlinson Road Middle School. Alaysia Hamilton was crowned Queen, Shekinah Ruff was first runner-up and Patience Brown, second runner-up. Shekinah Ruff also won the Scrapbook and talent award with Patience Brown named first runner-up. The Little Miss crowned Cassidy Webb as its queen. Proceeds from the pageant go to scholarship and community service.

Meetings

▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rock Hill Diner, 2254 Cherry Road. Business meeting at noon.

▪ The York County Marine Corp League's local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league is made up of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.

▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. July 17 at USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.

▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. July 19 at York Chamber of Commerce.

Classes

▪ Pro Se Divorce Clinic, sponsored by South Carolina Legal Services, 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Hill City Hall, 155 Johnston St., conference room 202. An instructional clinic, conducted by an attorney, is for people who have been separated from their spouse for more than one year, who have no minor children, who have no property to divide and who are seeking a divorce on the grounds of one-year continuous separation only. You must know where your spouse resides to participate. The spouse must not be incarcerated and must live in York, Chester, Lancaster or Fairfield counties. The parties must have lived one of those counties the last time they lived together. The wife must not have given birth to any children during the marriage, either by the husband or anyone else, who are currently younger than age 18. Registration is required: 803-327-9001 or 1-800-922-3853.

▪Youth Art Class for ages 4-17 with doll-making artist Beth Darby, 10:30-12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Arts Council of Chester County at 123 Main St. A doll-making kit, of a 10-inch doll is provided. No plastic, needles or glue will be used during the workshop. The dolls’ eye color, hair color, skin color and dress color will be chosen at registration. Cost: $25. Other classes in July include: a youth class ice cream cone-themed wooden door hanger, 3:45-5 p.m. July 12 with Leesa Iannone. Cost: $25 per child. Supplies provided. Iannone will teach a sunflower-themed wooden door hanger class for adults, 5:30-8 p.m. July 12. Cost: $35, members, $38, non-members. All supplies provided. Registration by Monday for all classes is required at 803-581-2030 or email artschester@truvista.net.

Reunions

▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Tuesday for lunch and fellowship at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.

▪ Descendants of the late William Thomas Williams and Annie Graham Williams annual family reunion, 6 p.m. Saturday at Neely's Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill. Covered-dish supper at 6:30 p.m. Business meeting after. Details: 803-328-9523 or facebook.com/groups/992100457574989/.

▪ Descendants and families of the late Capt. John Whitley Mitchell and Jemima Plaxco annual reunion, 1 p.m. July 15 at Edgemoor ARP Church at S.C. 901 and Starnes Road. Covered-dish lunch. Business meeting at 2 p.m. Details: facebook.com/groups/248550148496314/.

York County Library

▪ The York County Library on East Black Street offers the following free program. Details: yclibrary.org.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tuesday. Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Due to space limitations, day care centers and other large groups of children should call 803-981-5888 for a list of appropriate programs. No registration required.

Youth Chess Club, 4-5:30 p.m., Tuesday. Play chess or to learn how to play. Age 17 and younger. No registration required.

Reading Rocks by Chad Crews, 10:30-11:15 a.m., 1:30-2:15 p.m. and 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Chad's all new show includes music, storytelling, magic and at least one live critter, along with lots of audience participation and humor. All ages. No registration required. Limited seating.

Genealogy Class: Online Search Strategies, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday. Get the most out of your online genealogy searches. In this recurring class on genealogy, learn how to search the internet for the family history items you seek. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.

Yoga and a Healthy Snack, 2:30-4:00 p.m., Thursday. Learn poses, breathing techniques and mindful attention practices designed to help students relieve stress. Wear comfortable clothing. Make a creative and healthy snack to take with you. Ages 11-17. Registration is required online or call 803-981-5830. Limit 20.

YCL Rockin' Around Main Street, 9-10 a.m., Friday. Join the YCL walking club. Cool down and re-hydrate in the Activities room with water and refreshments. No registration necessary.

Musicals at Main, 10 a.m.-noon, Friday. A different musical shown every week. Bring a snack, bring a friend and bring your dancing shoes. Light refreshments provided. For all ages.

Gaming Rocks, 3:30-5 p.m., Friday. Enjoy an afternoon of gaming on our laptops and other gaming platforms. Ages 11-17. No registration required.

Family Movie, 2-3:30 p.m., Saturday. Free family movie, rated G or PG. Blankets are welcome. Details: 803-981-5888 or yclibrary.org. All ages, accompanied by adult. No registration. Limited seating.

Ukulele Jam, brought to you by Woody's Music, 10:30 a.m.-noon, July 16. Learn easy tunes. Ukuleles provided, but feel free to bring your own. Experienced players are also welcome. Ages 11-17. Registration is required. Register online or call 803-981-5830. Limit 20.

Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., July 16. Join the drop-in stitching group. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.

Youth Chess Club, 4-5:30 p.m., July 16. Play chess or learn to play. Age 17 and younger. No registration required.

Hunger relief

▪ Faith Presbyterian Church of Indian Land is sponsoring Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Friday at 7520 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Registration at 8:30 a.m. Food is distributed on a first come basis until it is gone. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: 803-548-8810.