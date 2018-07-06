Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony assault in Florida

This booking photo provided by Balm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Chris Brown. The singer walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff’s deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail. A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the sheriff’s office in Hillsborough County. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available. (Balm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP)