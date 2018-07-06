'Maze Runner' author Dashner says he's working on new book

FILE - In this July 11, 2015 file photo, James Dashner, author of "Maze Runner" attends the 20th Century Fox press line at Comic-Con International in San Diego. Dashner tweeted late Thursday, July 5, 2018 that he was working on new material and wasn’t using notes as a guide for his new project, which would be the first since he was dropped by publisher Three Penguin Random House imprints over sexual misconduct allegations in February. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision