Pro wrestlers discuss price for life on road in documentary

FILE - In this March 28, 2010, file photo, Bret "Hit Man" Hart celebrates his victory over Mr. McMahon at WrestleMania XXVI in Glendale, Ariz. Hart was one of the biggest wrestling stars of all time. But it came with a price. He traveled a non-stop schedule filled with drugs, women and missing out on the biggest days in children's lives. He's one of many former WWE stars featured in the new documentary "350 Days." Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo