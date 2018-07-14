Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 1946 file photo, singer Frank Sinatra and his wife Nancy smile broadly as they leave a Hollywood night club following a surprise meeting. Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, has died. She was 101. Her daughter, Nancy Sinatra Jr., tweeted that her mother died Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/File) AP