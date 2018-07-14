Yvette Nicole Brown is interim guest host of ‘Walking Dead’

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018 file photo, Yvette Nicole Brown arrives at the world premiere of “A Wrinkle in Time” at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. AMC announced Friday, July 13, that Brown will be “interim guest host” of “The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special” on Aug. 5. Brown also will host “Talking Dead” on Aug. 12. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP