AP editor Sue Manning dies; gave world LA’s biggest stories

This Sunday, April 17, 2016 photo shows Sue Manning, an editor in the Los Angeles bureau of The Associated Press during a game at Los Angeles Dodger Stadium. Manning, an Associated Press editor who for decades delivered stories of Southern California to the world, has died at age 71. Manning’s brother Daniel Manning says police found her dead at her home in Glendale, Calif., on Sunday, July 15, 2018, after family members couldn’t reach her. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Damian Dovarganes AP