‘Life was like a box of chocolates’: Did you know these movies were filmed in SC?

From Charleston to Rock Hill to Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head — several areas in South Carolina have been chosen as a backdrop for many Hollywood movies.
Here’s a list of some films you might not have known were filmed in the Palmetto State.
“Dear John” (2010)
“Dear John” is a drama and romance movie based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks that stars Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried. It’s about a soldier, Tatum, who falls for a college student, Seyfried, while he is home before he gets deployed.
The movie was filmed in several parts of S.C., including Cassina Point Plantation in Edisto Island, Charleston, the Charleston Air Force Base, The Citadel, College of Charleston, Folly Beach, Harleyville, Isle of Palms, James Island, and Sullivan’s Island.
“The Strangers” (2008)
“The Strangers” is a horror film that portrays Scott Speedman and Liv Tyler as a couple who become the victims of a home invasion while staying in a vacation home.
The slasher movie was filmed in Florence.
“Cold Mountain” (2003)
“In the waning days of the American Civil War, a wounded soldier embarks on a perilous journey back home to Cold Mountain, North Carolina to reunite with his sweetheart,” the film’s IMDb page states.
“Cold Mountain,” a drama that stars Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Renée Zellweger, was filmed in Charleston.
“Forrest Gump” (1994)
“Forrest Gump” is a drama based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. It follows the life of Forrest Gump, played by Tom Hanks, who is an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. A well-known quote from the movie is, “My mama always said, life was like a box of chocolates. You never known what you’re gonna get.”
Gump tells random people who sit next to him at a bus stop his life story, which highlights several pieces of American history including the Vietnam War and presidencies.
The award-winning movie was filmed in Beaufort, Fripp Island, Hunting Island, Pritchardville, Yemassee, Varnville, and Walterboro.
“The Notebook” (2004)
Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, the romance and drama film is based on another Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name.
“A poor yet passionate young man falls in love with a rich young woman, giving her a sense of freedom, but they are soon separated because of their social differences,” its IMDb page says.
Not only is part of the movie’s plot set in 1940s South Carolina, it was also filmed in several areas of the state. Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, Charleston, College of Charleston, Cypress Gardens in Moncks Corner, Edisto Island, Old Village in Mount Pleasant, Wadmalaw Island and the Black River Plantation House in Georgetown County are all featured in the film.
“Magic Mike XXL” (2015)
“Magic Mike XXL” is the sequel to “Magic Mike.” It’s a comedy that stars Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey and several other well-known actors.
The plot takes place three years after a man, Tatum, quits his life as a stripper and runs his own furniture business. But he and the remaining male strippers from the first film decide to head to Myrtle Beach for one last performance.
Several parts of Myrtle Beach were used as backdrops in the film, including 2nd Avenue Pier, Pier 14, Plyler Park, the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel and the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.
“The Patriot” (2000)
“The Patriot” is a mix of action, history, along with drama, and is set in 1776 South Carolina during the Revolutionary War . It stars Heath Ledger and Mel Gibson and follows a war hero, Gibson, who ends up in the midst of the war after his son gets murdered by a British officer.
He recruits volunteers, including his other son, Ledger, to help fight against the British.
The movie was filmed in Botany Bay Plantation on Edisto Island, Brattonsville, Charleston, Cypress Gardens in Moncks Corner, Darby Farm in Chester County, Fort Lawn, Lowrys, Mansfield Plantation in Georgetown County, Middleton Place Plantation in Dorchester County and Rock Hill.
“Nutty Professor II: The Klumps” (2000)
Eddie Murphy plays a clumsy scientist, Sherman Klump, in the sequel to the 1996 film “The Nutty Professor.”
“Scientist Sherman Klump’s inventions, his upcoming marriage to his pretty colleague Denise Gaines and his reputation are threatened by his evil clone Buddy Love,” the comedy’s synopsis says on IMDb.
Most of the movie was filmed in California, but part of it was actually filmed in Lake City, S.C.
