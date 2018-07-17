San Francisco bans tour buses from ‘Full House’ residence

Aries Layton, seated left, and her aunt Kelsy Layton pose as Debra Layton, Aries’ grandmother and Kelsy’s mother, foreground, takes photos outside a Victorian home made famous by the television show “Full House” in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Tour buses will no longer be swinging by the San Francisco house made famous in the popular 1990s sitcom “Full House.” The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted Tuesday to ban commercial vehicles from Broderick Street after neighbors complained. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Jeff Chiu AP