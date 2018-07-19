Chance the Rapper announces Chicagoist purchase in song

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, Chance The Rapper performs on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend, in Austin, Texas. Chance the Rapper says he has purchased the former news website Chicagoist, making the announcement in a new song. The Chicago native released four songs on his website late Wednesday, July 18, 2018, including “I Might Need Security,” where he proclaims “I bought the Chicagoist.” WNYC confirmed the acquisition in a statement.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File) Jack Plunkett Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP