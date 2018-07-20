Ice Alaska gets 10 new board members

The organization that plans the World Ice Art Championship in Fairbanks has almost an entirely new slate of board members, including a resort owner and two out-of-state ice sculptors.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Ice Alaska held its first board election Tuesday since the cancellation of this year's event.
The board had cited the cancellation on the loss of sponsors and the challenges of rebuilding after a fire at a building where the event has been held.
Steve Iverson is the only previous member still serving on the 11-person board. New members include the owner of the Chena Hot Springs Resort and five ice sculptors.
The next championship is scheduled to begin in February 2019. Ice Alaska is planning to hold the event at the Tanana Valley State Fair grounds.
Comments