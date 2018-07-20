Jamie Lee Curtis hugs an emotional ‘Halloween’ fan

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017 file photo, Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Jane” at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Curtis on Friday, July 20, 2018, comforted an emotional fan at Comic-Con who told a packed hall that Curtis’ character in “Halloween” had saved his life after he went through a home invasion. The actress took the unusual step of leaving the stage where she was discussing an upcoming “Halloween” film to share a quiet moment with the man. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP