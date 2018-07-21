Margaret Thatcher’s spouse not happy about McCartney invite

FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Sir Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Most hosts would be quite happy to have Paul McCartney come to a shindig. But that wasn’t the case with Denis Thatcher in 1988 when planning a gala reception at 10 Downing Street. Papers released on Saturday, July 21, 2018 show that the late husband of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher put a question mark next to the former Beatle’s name on a proposed guest list he was reviewing.(AP Photo/Scott Audette) Scott Audette AP