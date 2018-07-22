Jay Leno, other well-known acts coming to Myrtle Beach area. Here’s where and when

One of Jay Leno’s most popular segments on “The Tonight Show” was when he went over quirky headlines that appeared in newspapers.
Come September, he’ll be the headliner in North Myrtle Beach.
The comedian, actor, writer, producer and television host will perform a comedy show at Alabama Theatre at 7 p.m. Sept. 29.
Leno is widely known for his nearly two decades of hosting The Tonight Show and in 2014 was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame. Aside from his TV roles, he’s also known as an avid car enthusiast.
Leno hosted The Tonight Show for the final time in 2014, but since has stayed busy, booking hundreds of standup appearances each year.
Other acts scheduled to perform at Alabama Theatre include:
- Temptations and Four Tops, 7 p.m. Aug. 17
- EmiSunshine with Comedian Etta May, 7 p.m., Aug. 19
- Jeanne Robertson, 7 p.m., Aug. 25
- Terry Fator, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Sept. 1
- The Martin and Lewis Tribute Show, 7 p.m., Sept. 9
- Drifters, Coasters, Platters, 7 p.m., Sept. 15
- The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m., Sept. 22
- The Lettermen, 7 p.m., Oct. 16
- Wynona Judge & The Big Noise, 7 p.m., Oct. 20
