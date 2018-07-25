Parkland shooting students to appear before US Open

FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama department react after performing “Seasons of Love” at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Students from the Parkland school shooting will perform at the 2018 Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day before the start of the U.S. Open. The students will perform “Shine.” (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File) Michael Zorn Invision