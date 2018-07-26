New Mexicans team up for latest independent film

A Las Cruces director and a producer from Santa Fe are teaming up for an independent film about a man who is struggling with his faith and is uneasy about getting older.
The New Mexico Film Office says "Walking with Herb" will begin shooting in September in Las Cruces and Artesia. It will star Edward James Olmos, George Lopez and Mary McDonnell.
Santa Fe native Brian Espinosa is the producer and chief executive of Optimism Entertainment. The director is Ross Marks. The story was adapted for the screen by Mark Medoff, another New Mexico resident.
The production will employ more than 50 New Mexico crew members, 25 actors from the state and about 580 extras.
Film Office Director Nick Maniatis says "Walking with Herb" includes an impressive roster of homegrown talent and will feature New Mexico's diverse landscapes.
