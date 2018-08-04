France’s first baby panda celebrates one-year anniversary

France’s first baby panda Yuan Meng celebrates his first birthday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons, at the ZooParc de Beauval in Beauval, central France, Saturday Aug. 4, 2018. Yuan Meng weighs about 30 kilograms (66 pounds), has recently started eating bamboo and still suckles his mother Huan Huan’s milk. (ZooParc de Beauval via AP) AP