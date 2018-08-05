H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, owner and Chairman of Philadelphia Media Network (PMN), makes an announcement during a news conference at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Lenfest, a former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died. Lenfest was 88. Family friend Fred Stein said he died Sunday, Aug. 5 2018, of complications from chronic illness. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File) Rich Schultz AP