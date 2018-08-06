‘Facts of Life’ star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

FILE- In this Sept. 15, 2014 file photo, Charlotte Rae arrives at the 2014 PALEYFEST Fall TV Previews - “The Facts of Life” Reunion in Beverly Hills, Calif. A spokesman for Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom “The Facts of Life,” says the actress has died. She was 92. Spokesman Harlan Boll said Rae died Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at her Los Angeles home. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP