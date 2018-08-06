Man charged with murder after north Casper shooting

Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting in north Casper.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports 32-year-old Jason John was charged Monday with first-degree murder for the death of 29-year-old Wesley Willow Jr.
Investigators say John told them in a statement through his attorneys that he had received a threatening phone call from Willow, and he shot the man when he and two other people showed up at his home early Friday morning.
John's public defender, Rob Oldham, says the shooting appears to have been an act of self-defense.
John has no prior criminal history.
