Janet Jackson, John Legend headline Global Citizen event

FILE - In this June 30, 2018, file photo, John Legend performs at the “Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants” March in Los Angeles. Legend, Janet Jackson, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes are among the artists slated to appear at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival. The event will take place on Sept. 29 on the Great Lawn in New York City’s Central Park. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) Willy Sanjuan Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP