Santa Fe flood destroys work of ‘Project Runway’ finalist

The work of a Taos artist, who gained fame as a finalist on the Bravo TV show "Project Runway," has been destroyed by a flood that struck Santa Fe last month.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports fashion designer Patricia Michaels said this week her collection of coats, capes, blouses and pants was nearly a total loss after flood waters struck her Santa Fe studio.
Michaels says the damage to her studio, which contained everything from shoes and fabrics to photographs and autographed books, is around $70,000.
A monsoon storm hit Santa Fe on July 23 causing flash flood and damage to a number of businesses and homes.
Supporters are organizing a fundraiser for Michaels.
Comments