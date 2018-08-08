Trace Adkins, American Idol winners highlight SC State Fair concert lineup

Country star Trace Adkins and two winners of “American Idol” are among the acts lined up for the 2018 S.C. State Fair.
Adkins, who hails from Louisiana, has had several big hits including “This Ain’t No Thinkin’ Thing,” “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and “You’re Gonna Miss This.”
Joining Adkins for this year’s concert lineup are Fantasia Barrino and Scotty McCreery, who won the talent show “American Idol” in 2004 and 2011, respectively, and Bret Michaels, who shot to fame as the lead singer for the heavy metal band Poison.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Four Tops and Motown legends The Temptations also will perform a joint concert at the fair.
Here is the complete lineup, announced by the fair Wednesday morning:
Oct. 10 – Tokyo Joe/Rocketman-Elton John Tribute
Oct. 11 – Scotty McCreery
Oct. 12 – Bret Michaels
Oct. 14 – La Poderosa Banda San Juan
Oct. 15 – Trace Adkins
Oct. 16 – Fantasia
Oct. 17 – The Temptations and the Four Tops
Oct. 19 – Matthew West & Jeremy Camp
“We are pleased again to offer a mix of some of the nation’s top country, R&B, pop and Christian entertainers,” said State Fair manager, Nancy Smith. “Our Pepsi Grandstand shows remain a highlight of the fair and promise to delight guests again this year.”
Tickets to Trace Adkins and Fantasia are $20 and include fair admission. Tickets to Scotty McCreery, Bret Michaels, The Temptations and the Four Tops, and Matthew West & Jeremy Camp are $15 and include fair admission.
Admission to Tokyo Joe and La Poderosa Banda San Juan is free but requires wristbands that will be distributed at the Pepsi-Grandstand box office 90 minutes prior to each concert, while available.
Grandstand tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 and can be purchased at www.scstatefair.org or during the fair at the Pepsi Grandstand box office, beginning 90 minutes before each show, if still available.
All concerts begin at 7 p.m.
The S.C. State Fair is located at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard across from Williams-Brice Stadium. This year will mark the 149th anniversary fair.
Comments