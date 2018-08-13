This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Constance Wu in a scene from “Crazy Rich Asians.” (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Constance Wu in a scene from “Crazy Rich Asians.” (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Constance Wu in a scene from “Crazy Rich Asians.” (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) AP

Entertainment

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ spurs conversation over representation

By DEEPTI HAJELA Associated Press

August 13, 2018 09:55 AM

NEW YORK

The upcoming release of "Crazy Rich Asians" has a lot of Asian-Americans excited because it's been more than two decades since a major Hollywood studio put out a movie with a predominantly Asian cast.

They see it as a win for diversity and representation.

The movie is a romantic comedy about a middle-class Chinese-American woman who finds out her boyfriend's family in Singapore is, well, crazy rich.

But some critics have pushed back, saying the movie centers on already well-represented parts of Singapore and ignores that country's minority communities.

The Warner Bros. release comes out Wednesday.

It's directed by Jon M. Chu and includes Asian-American actresses Constance Wu and Awkwafina, British Malaysian newcomer Henry Golding, and longtime Malaysian star Michelle Yeoh.

  Comments  