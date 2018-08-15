Turning on Trump doesn’t buy credibility for black Americans

Omarosa Manigault Newman's decision to turn on President Donald Trump isn't winning her acceptance in a black community that has long been suspicious of her and her decadeslong alliance with her mentor.
Many condemned Trump's calling her a "dog" in a tweet, but few had supportive words for the former reality show star who is trying to sell a tell-all book about her time in the White House.
She has since stepped up her attacks on Trump, telling The Associated Press on Tuesday that the president is "a racist, a misogynist, a bigot."
But many observers say it's too little, too late for Manigault Newman, who stood by Trump as he questioned former President Barack Obama's birthplace and insulted and belittled minorities, famous African-Americans and black female politicians.
