Reese Witherspoon, Keith Urban on board for cancer telethon

This combination photo shows, top row from left, Ed helms, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon and Keith Urban, and bottom row from left, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Garner, Maria Menounos and Marg Helgenberger, who are among the stars joining the sixth Stand Up To Cancer telethon on Sept. 7. Cooper is returning as co-executive producer of the live, hour-long event. (AP Photo)