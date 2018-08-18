DC Comics’ ‘Swamp Thing’ series will be filmed in Wilmington, NC, says Warner Bros.

A TV series based on DC Comics’ “Swamp Thing” will be filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, a spokesman for the TV division of Warner Bros. confirmed in an email to The Charlotte Observer.

Details, including when filming will begin, will be released later, the spokesman said in the email.

The filming should be welcome news to a state that has seen Hollywood productions take their business to other states like Georgia and Louisiana in recent years.

The decrease in North Carolina filming followed the Republican-led General Assembly’s 2014 decision to ax the 25-percent tax credit incentive used to attract movie productions and jobs, The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported. The legislature replaced the credit with a scaled back grant program, the newspaper reported.

“Swamp Thing” is a DC Comics character that spawned a 1982 cult-classic science fiction horror film directed by Wes Craven.

The (Wilmington) Star News first reported the filming location Friday, saying the first season of 13 episodes will be based at EUE/Screen Gems Studios in Wilmington.

The Hollywood Reporter in May reported a “Swamp Thing” series was being “put into development” but did not say where the series would be filmed.

At least 400 film, TV and commercial projects have been produced by EUE/Screen Gems Studios’ Wilmington facility since 1985, according to the studio’s website. Recent projects include TV’s “Under the Dome” and “Sleepy Hollow” series, and the big screen’s “Iron Man 3, “The Conjuring” and “We’re the Millers.”

A spokeswoman for EUE/Screen Gem Studios referred questions from the Observer Friday about the “Swamp Thing” filming to Warner Bros. When contacted by phone Friday, a spokesman for the Wilmington Regional Film Commission told the Observer that he “was not at liberty” to discuss the project.





The plot follows a researcher for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as she investigates a “deadly swamp-borne virus” in her hometown of Houma, Louisiana, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She befriends a scientist — “only to have him tragically taken from her,” the magazine reported.